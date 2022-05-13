ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski still undecided about playing in 2022, no timetable for decision

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Rob Gronkowski continues to contemplate whether to return for one more season with Tom Brady in Tampa. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One thing seemingly for sure about future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski this spring is that he's enjoying his time away from football at the moment.

His plans for the upcoming season remain anyone's guess.

Last month, Gronkowski explained that he was "not ready to get back out on that field" and "not ready to commit to the game of football right now." The free-agent tight end then admitted at his "Gronk Beach" event in Las Vegas held during the NFL Draft that he was "staying in shape a little bit" amid repeated rumors claiming he will eventually rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play one more season alongside "best friend" and quarterback Tom Brady.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, new Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday he has no meaningful update regarding Gronkowski's intentions ahead of the weekend.

Gronkowski will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Saturday but insisted in early April he wouldn't require much time to adequately prepare himself for life back on an active roster.

"I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it," he said at that time.

JoeBucsFan.com noted earlier on Friday that Brady may have recently used Instagram to drop a hint that he'll soon once again have Gronkowski as a teammate. However, such a reunion may not occur before the summer months.

Comments / 1

