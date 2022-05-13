ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois County, IL

Coroner: Man found unresponsive while held at Iroquois Co. Jail

 3 days ago

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail early Thursday morning.

Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum said an autopsy was completed on Thursday afternoon in Champaign County on 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. of Hoopeston. Solis was found in a holding cell by Iroquois County Correctional Officers who were booking him into jail on an arrest warrant.

Preliminary autopsy findings show that there were no unidentified natural diseases and no evidence of significant or internal trauma that caused Solis’ death.

Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation continues by the Illinois State Police.

