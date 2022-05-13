ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Uniquely Wonderful Things About Living in Casper Wyoming

By Bill Schwamle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The other day my wife and I were talking to my uncle. We were asking him when they were going to visit. He said, "I've been to Wyoming once. There wasn't much there." He is always a joker, so I replied with the best answer possible. "Exactly, that's why we like...

Casper, WY
K2 Radio

PhotoFest: 4A West Regional Track Meet-Casper

The 4A West Regional track meet was held at Natrona County High school in Casper over the weekend with the host school prevailing as team champion for the boys and girls. Individually for the girls, Star Valley's Sara McKen was impressive once again with a win in the 100-meter dash in 12.66 and the 200 in 26.19. She owns the best times in the state this season in both of those events. Cody's Ada Nelson took the 400 in 59.22. In the distance races, defending state champion Kate Brigham of Jackson won the 800-meter run in 2.17.09 with Delilah Baedke of Natrona capturing the 1600 meter run in 5.27.39 and the 3200 in 12.08.12. Brigham has the top marks in the state this year in the 800 and 1600. Evanston's Stacia Barker has been magnificent in the hurdles this year and she ran 15.62 in the 100 for the win with Lillian Munoz of Green River winning the 300. Barker has the best time in the state in the 100 hurdle event. In the relays, Star Valley won the 4x100 with Natrona taking the 4x400, Cody the 4x800, and Jackson the 1600 sprint medley, In the field events for the ladies, Natrona's Alesha Lane has been sensational this season in the throwing events. She won the shot-put with a toss of 40-3.5 and the discus at 135-9. Lane has the state's best marks this season in both of those events. NC's MacKenzie Bradach went 36-2.25 and she has the best mark in the state in 2021 in that event. Brynn Bider of Rock Springs went 17-10 to win the long jump, the pole vault winner was Shelyse Ellingford as she cleared 10-6. She has the best effort in the girl's pole vault this season. Kaelea Gibson of Green River cleared 5-4 to win the high jump. Natrona dominated the team standings with 224, Cody 2nd with 98, and Star Valley 3rd with 89.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

RECAP: Wyoming Regional Track results from 5/14

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Athletes all over the state of Wyoming were fighting to qualify for State in Track and Field, extending their season for one more event. Up in 4A, two Casper schools managed to haul in the Regional Champions awards. In 4a East, Kelly Walsh walked out with the distinction, while Natrona County claimed the West.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

RECAP: Wyoming 4A Regional Soccer from 5/14

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - 4A regionals has now concluded, with each of the final four teams knowing how they’ll be seeded for state. In 4A East, Sheridan managed to take home the top seed thanks to Dane Steel’s goal in the dying minutes of regulation time. The goal turned out to be the only one in the contest, lifting the Broncs to a 1-0 victory over Laramie.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

For The First Time We Introduce The New 7 Wonders of Casper

If you've lived in Casper for any amount of time, I'm sure you've heard of the 7 Wonders of Casper. They are oddities or "wonders" found all around town. I happened to visit the Spiral Staircase to Nowhere, and it wasn't that wonderful. It was like a sideshow at a carnival. I thought we could do better. So we decided to make a name a new group of 7 Wonders of Casper.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Unintended Consequences Of Corner Crossing Case

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t you just hate that pesky law of unintended consequences? Like when you finally solve a persistent, thorny little problem only to create another problem with longer thorns. Admit it, you’ve done it. We all have. And we may...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

LIVE UPDATES: Abortion rights protest in Casper

Protests are happening today across Wyoming and the U.S. over the likely reversal of Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting abortion access. Rallies are planned today in Casper, Cheyenne and Lander. Here's the latest:. Personal stories. 2:58 p.m. Some of Saturday's speakers shared personal...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Softball legend hosts clinic in Casper for next generation of softball players

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Leah Amico won three Olympic gold medals as part of the United States Olympic softball teams. She also won three national championships playing softball at the University of Arizona. On Saturday, the former Wildcat was in the Oil City helping Wyoming’s youth softball players...
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

All but one seat open for election on Natrona County commission

All but one seat on the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will be up for reelection this fall. Candidates can run for three open four-year terms or a single two-year term. The filing period to run for office opened Thursday and will close on May 27. Commissioners typically serve...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Local Casper Band “8 Second Ride” Share New Music Video

In the late '90s, Bruce Knell and his band "8 Second Ride" traveled the country opening for major acts like Brooks and Dunn. After learning his son had cancer, Bruce left the road and focused on his family. His son is thankfully healthy now and for the last few years, Bruce and his band have been back on the road touring.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Good News Casper, Food Truck Wednesdays Are Back For The Summer!

Technically Summer is still a few weeks away...or if we're going by weather...a few months away. But, that's not going to keep Oil City Beer Company from kicking off their Food Truck Wednesday event beginning May 11, 2022. Every Wednesday throughout the entire Summer season, there will be a different...
CASPER, WY
