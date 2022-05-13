Camarillo softball team falls in CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal slugfest to Los Alamitos

The Camarillo High softball team had the first two answers.

The third, after visiting Los Alamitos broke open a tied game in the seventh inning, eluded the defending CIF Southern California Division 1 regional champion.

Los Alamitos hit four home runs as it eliminated Camarillo 10-7 in a rollercoaster of a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.

The Scorpions (24-4-1) were left on the short end of a playoff slugfest that featured five home runs, two ties and four lead changes.

Los Alamitos (23-7), the 2017 Division I champion, advances to host top-seeded Oaks Christian in Saturday’s semifinals.

Angelina Apodaca was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Justice Flores and Natalie Yamane scored two runs apiece and Isabella Fortini had a three-run double to lead Camarillo, which now says goodbye to one of the best senior classes in its history.

“We have a large senior class who have given their heart and soul to this program,” Camarillo head coach Nichole Pinedo said. “All seven of them are four-year varsity players. To have that big of a group to stay for four years says a lot about them and says a lot about the program.

“I’m very proud of the way that they’ve carried on the tradition of Camarillo softball. … They’re all going to go on and do great things.”

The class includes Pinedo’s daughter, UCLA-bound shortstop Rylee, which added to the emotion of the loss.

“It’s tough because she loves playing here,” Nichole Pinedo said. “She’s been on this field for four years in a Scorpion uniform, but she’s really been on this field for 15 years.”

Camarillo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Flores walked with one out, Yamane doubled off the wall in left-center field and Apodaca lined a two-run double to the wall in center field.

Los Alamitos answered in the top of the third, taking a 3-2 lead when senior shortstop Jazzy Santos and Giselle Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs.

The Scorpions battled right back in the bottom half of the inning, when Flores doubled and Yamane walked with one out.

After Apodaca walked to load the bases, Gabriela Jaquez, who earlier in the week was named an All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, tied the game for Camarillo with an RBI single up the middle.

Fortini followed with the big blow, working the count to 3-2 and smashing a three-run double that put Camarillo ahead, 6-3.

But Los Alamitos kept chipping away. A solo shot by Diamond Sefe and an RBI groundout by Isabella Rodriguez cut the Scorpions lead to 6-5 in the fourth and Taylor Johnson’s RBI double with two outs in the fifth tied the game at 6-6.

Apodaca gave Camarillo its third lead of the day, 7-6, with a solo homer to left field with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

But zeroes in the home halves of the sixth and seventh innings hurt the Scorpions.

“They kept scoring and we didn’t,” Nichole Pinedo said. “We needed to keep going.”

Los Alamitos tied the game on Malayna Terrones’ solo homer in the sixth and scored the decisive runs after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh.

“Winning a regional championship last year was a great experience,” Nichole Pinedo said. “Losing in a game like this, they’re going to grow from it and move on.

“You have to take the great wins with the heartbreaks. Hopefully they learn from this.”

