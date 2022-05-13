ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Camarillo softball team falls in CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal slugfest to Los Alamitos

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FF7gj_0fdOUPZ400

The Camarillo High softball team had the first two answers.

The third, after visiting Los Alamitos broke open a tied game in the seventh inning, eluded the defending CIF Southern California Division 1 regional champion.

Los Alamitos hit four home runs as it eliminated Camarillo 10-7 in a rollercoaster of a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.

The Scorpions (24-4-1) were left on the short end of a playoff slugfest that featured five home runs, two ties and four lead changes.

Los Alamitos (23-7), the 2017 Division I champion, advances to host top-seeded Oaks Christian in Saturday’s semifinals.

Angelina Apodaca was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Justice Flores and Natalie Yamane scored two runs apiece and Isabella Fortini had a three-run double to lead Camarillo, which now says goodbye to one of the best senior classes in its history.

“We have a large senior class who have given their heart and soul to this program,” Camarillo head coach Nichole Pinedo said. “All seven of them are four-year varsity players. To have that big of a group to stay for four years says a lot about them and says a lot about the program.

More: Softball playoffs: Moorpark endures epic 10-inning quarterfinal at La Cañada

More: Moorpark ready to host one of the biggest sporting events of high school year

“I’m very proud of the way that they’ve carried on the tradition of Camarillo softball. … They’re all going to go on and do great things.”

The class includes Pinedo’s daughter, UCLA-bound shortstop Rylee, which added to the emotion of the loss.

“It’s tough because she loves playing here,” Nichole Pinedo said. “She’s been on this field for four years in a Scorpion uniform, but she’s really been on this field for 15 years.”

Camarillo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Flores walked with one out, Yamane doubled off the wall in left-center field and Apodaca lined a two-run double to the wall in center field.

Los Alamitos answered in the top of the third, taking a 3-2 lead when senior shortstop Jazzy Santos and Giselle Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs.

The Scorpions battled right back in the bottom half of the inning, when Flores doubled and Yamane walked with one out.

After Apodaca walked to load the bases, Gabriela Jaquez, who earlier in the week was named an All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, tied the game for Camarillo with an RBI single up the middle.

Fortini followed with the big blow, working the count to 3-2 and smashing a three-run double that put Camarillo ahead, 6-3.

But Los Alamitos kept chipping away. A solo shot by Diamond Sefe and an RBI groundout by Isabella Rodriguez cut the Scorpions lead to 6-5 in the fourth and Taylor Johnson’s RBI double with two outs in the fifth tied the game at 6-6.

Apodaca gave Camarillo its third lead of the day, 7-6, with a solo homer to left field with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

But zeroes in the home halves of the sixth and seventh innings hurt the Scorpions.

“They kept scoring and we didn’t,” Nichole Pinedo said. “We needed to keep going.”

Los Alamitos tied the game on Malayna Terrones’ solo homer in the sixth and scored the decisive runs after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh.

“Winning a regional championship last year was a great experience,” Nichole Pinedo said. “Losing in a game like this, they’re going to grow from it and move on.

“You have to take the great wins with the heartbreaks. Hopefully they learn from this.”

Joe Curley covers softball for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . For more coverage of local high school sports, follow @vcspreps on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Camarillo softball team falls in CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal slugfest to Los Alamitos

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

Final scores of weekend CIF boys volleyball championship matches

Saddleback and Monrovia players warm up before the CIF DIvision 6 final Saturday at Long Beach City College. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). DIVISION 1: Newport Harbor defeats Loyola in five sets. DIVISION 2: Tesoro defeats Servite in five sets. DIVISION 3: Royal defeats Upland in three...
SANTA ANA, CA
dailytitan.com

Softball wins 5th Big West title since 2016

Titans softball took two of three games in their series against Long Beach State, winning the 2022 Big West title in the process. This is the 13th conference title for the program, the fifth under Head Coach Kelly Ford. Cal State Fullerton redeemed themselves against Long Beach, which swept them...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorpark, CA
Camarillo, CA
Sports
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Ana boxer ready to take risks

SANTA ANA, Calif. — In the quiet gym before training, Hector Lopez wrapped his young fighter’s hands and remembered aloud when his pupil first began to train. “He was a fat little porker when he first came in here,” Lopez said. Alexis Rocha, 24, sat backwards in...
SANTA ANA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Missed it By ‘That’ Much! Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Missing Mega Number Sold in Pasadena

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Pasadena and a market in Los Angeles, and each is worth $15,712, the California Lottery announced.
PASADENA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: May 2 to May 10, 2022

DUI. A 56-year-old Alhambra woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail. Parole violation. Joseph Artzer, 55, of Marina Del Rey was arrested on suspicion of public urination, alcohol possession in public, and felony parole violation. He was held without bail. DUI. A...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Cif#Cif Ss Division#Camarillo High#Oaks Christian
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Former car washes up for sale or lease

Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga is marketing three non-operating car washes in the Inland Empire, including two in the High Desert. The owner, whose name was not released, is an investor who leased the properties to a private party, according to a statement posted today on Progressive’s website.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Eater

The 21 Best Brunch Options in Orange County

Brunch is back in Orange County. The region’s famous coastal breezes pair perfectly with a bubbly weekend mimosa, giving OC diners a taste of the sweet SoCal life. Luckily, the area’s many talented chefs know that diners expect much more than a simple plate of scrambled eggs, so new menus are popping up weekly with souffle pancakes with berry compote, everything bagel-seasoned breakfast pizzas, and modern takes on the classic morning chilaquiles plate. Here now are 21 great places to check out brunch in Orange County, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy