ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Jury: Food Network’s Ariel Robinson guilty in foster child’s death

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WUI8_0fdOUHkU00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against Ariel Robinson, 30, of Simpsonville, news outlets reported. She made no comment before Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to life in prison on a charge of homicide by child abuse.

“In my 13-14 years as a judge, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Verdin said. ”Not even approaching it.”

Florida toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

Verdin acknowledged Robinson’s attorney’s statement that his client snapped but asked, “Why let this child suffer?”

Victoria “Tori” Smith died Jan. 14, 2021, in Robinson’s home after suffering blows to her legs and abdomen because she did not eat her pancakes fast enough. The child died from blunt force injuries and internal bleeding, officials said.

Robinson was the winner of Season 20 of “Worst Cooks in America” on Food Network.

The child’s biological family cried and hugged one another after court was dismissed.

Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, says Ashley Judd

“Praise God,” said Vickie Phares, the toddler’s biological great-grandmother. “Justice was served for our baby.”

Robinson and her husband, Austin Robinson, had custody of the little girl and her two older biological brothers for 10 months and were scheduled to adopt them the week after Victoria died.

Austin Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

He testified that his wife beat the child with a belt. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
City
Greenville, SC
State
Florida State
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Justice
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy