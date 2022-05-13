Authorities seize 70,000 fentanyl pills from Denver man

Andrey Popov, iStock

A 46-year-old Denver man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after authorities seized 70,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs from him earlier this month.

Jesus A. Moreno Olivas was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in federal court in Denver on Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities seized 70,000 fentanyl pills, 34 pounds of heroin, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, two guns and $20,000 in cash from Moreno Olivas on May 5.

If convicted, Moreno Olivas would face 10 years to life in prison, according to the release.

"Because there is an abundant supply of illicit fentanyl, costs are low and deaths are up," U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said. "Our partners at the local, state and federal level are working around the clock to get these dangerous and deadly drugs off the street."