Aurora police arrest man in connection with theft of more than 100 bikes

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Alec Jackson Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A 27-year-old man is accused of stealing more than 100 bikes in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department announced Friday.

Officers arrested Alec Jackson on May 5 at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., after he was seen trying to steal a bike, police wrote on Twitter.

Residents held Jackson to the ground while officers responded, police said.

Police believe Jackson is responsible for over 100 bike thefts in northwest Aurora and specifically Stanley Marketplace over the past few months.

Anyone who had their bike stolen but did not report it to police is urged to email Officer Knox at bknox@auroragov.org.

