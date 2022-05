At its meeting on May 3 and 4 in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a number of immediate and potential rule changes for species commonly harvested both recreationally and commercially in the Florida Keys. A rule change for recreationally harvested dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) approved at the March FWC meeting also took effect on May 1. A summary of the rule changes for each species is listed here. For reference purposes, state waters refer to the area from shore to three nautical miles on the Atlantic side of the Keys, and from shore to nine nautical miles on the Gulf side. More information regarding fishing regulations is at MyFWC.com/marine. Alternatively, the Fish Rules app uses an angler’s phone’s GPS to track his or her current location and provide the appropriate regulations in real time.

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO