TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain as market angst eases a bit

By Herbert Lash
 3 days ago

(Updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing the week's rally in bond prices driven by the largest weekly inflows since the COVID-19 pandemic slammed markets in March 2020, as fears of a Federal Reserve policy error and runaway inflation eased. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 11.8 basis points to 2.935%, helped by Labor Department data that showed import prices surprisingly were flat in April. That added to other signs of a moderating pace of inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6% after a 2.9% surge in March. Government data earlier this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September. "It's been extremely volatile. We're whipsawing between inflation fears and then growth fears picked up. It's a tug of war between those two dynamics," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics. In a week that started with the 10-year note yield hitting 3.203%, within 6 basis points of the 3.261% decade peak set in October 2018, BofA Global Research reported Treasuries saw $11.5 billion of inflows, the largest since March 2020. Yields on the benchmark Treasury bond have fallen more than 20 basis points this week after a sharp sell-off that pushed its yield up more than 125 basis points since early March. Bond prices move contrary to the direction of their yield. The data on import prices was a nice surprise, mostly due to weakness in petroleum, and year-over-year inflation will come down, "so that might give a bit of reprise to the bond bulls and put bond bears back on their heels," Rupert said. "We'll see intermittent rallies like we saw this week, where the growth scare dominates and we see rates decline a bit," she said. The Fed will do what it needs to do to bring down very high inflation, though how much will depend in part on how quickly energy and other supply constraints dissipate, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 12.1 basis points to 3.092%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 33.4 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.4 basis points at 2.597%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.049%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.732%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.700%. May 13 Friday 3:43 PM New York / 1943 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.975 0.9909 0.051 Six-month bills 1.4125 1.4422 0.030 Two-year note 99-209/256 2.5965 0.074 Three-year note 99-224/256 2.7937 0.079 Five-year note 99-98/256 2.8844 0.102 Seven-year note 99-140/256 2.9474 0.112 10-year note 99-124/256 2.9349 0.118 20-year bond 86-76/256 3.3269 0.124 30-year bond 95-200/256 3.0918 0.121 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang and Will Dunham)

