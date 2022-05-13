Brian Friess for County Commissioner

I arrived in Montana four months ago, having spent 46 years in New Mexico. I chose Montana due to its commonsense policies, vast beauty, patriots, and cooler climate. Before I arrived, I received a glowing realtor recommendation of Constance Neumann, and reached out to her. It wasn’t until months later that I met her, and discovered she was running for a House seat in District 9, where I bought a place. She easily talked about her love for this state, and her strong desire to keep Montana, Montana. After learning about her, I then felt the call to volunteer for her campaign. I found her to be authentic, driven, and bold. She is a conservative Christian, a constitutionalist, and lovely person. She is intelligent and wants to keep this state strong and free. She has a strong knowledge of the constitution and knows history. A wise combination. I don’t see any weakness in her ability to stand strong against the vitriol that will come her way, from those who don’t stand for truth. From those who want to cancel others who don’t agree with them. She knows from where she draws her strength. And she stands strong.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO