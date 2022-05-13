ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brian Friess for County Commissioner

Flathead Beacon
 3 days ago

I have known Brian Friess for many years and know him to be an exceptionally honest businessperson, and also a very thoughtful person. Every time I have discussed complicated issues with him, I can clearly see his ability to see an issue from many different angles at once. I am concerned...

flatheadbeacon.com

Related
Flathead Beacon

Elections Have Consequences

Democrats use Montana’s primary election system in ways that were not intended. Recently, a letter to the editor outlined the procedure for Democrats to steal a Republican primary election. It read, “pull a Republican primary ballot,” which means voting in the Republican primary even though the voter is a Democrat. They vote for the weakest Republican or a Democrat filing as a Republican.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Bukacek will Fight for Liberty and Freedoms

I’m writing in support of Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commission District 5. Anyone who knows Dr. Annie Bukacek can attest to the fact that she is a skilled and experienced researcher. In her well-established and thriving business, Hosanna Health Care, and in her advocacy endeavors in Montana’s legislative sessions, her research skills have been put to the test time and again, and have proven invaluable to her many accomplishments, both for her patients, and the citizenry of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montana State Parks See Decrease in Early-year Visitation

If early-season numbers are any indication, Montana State Parks are once again poised to be popular destinations for recreation, according to new statewide data tallying visits to state parks during the first three months of 2022. Officials with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on May 11 reported first-quarter visitation...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Neumann Will Uphold Montana Values

I arrived in Montana four months ago, having spent 46 years in New Mexico. I chose Montana due to its commonsense policies, vast beauty, patriots, and cooler climate. Before I arrived, I received a glowing realtor recommendation of Constance Neumann, and reached out to her. It wasn’t until months later that I met her, and discovered she was running for a House seat in District 9, where I bought a place. She easily talked about her love for this state, and her strong desire to keep Montana, Montana. After learning about her, I then felt the call to volunteer for her campaign. I found her to be authentic, driven, and bold. She is a conservative Christian, a constitutionalist, and lovely person. She is intelligent and wants to keep this state strong and free. She has a strong knowledge of the constitution and knows history. A wise combination. I don’t see any weakness in her ability to stand strong against the vitriol that will come her way, from those who don’t stand for truth. From those who want to cancel others who don’t agree with them. She knows from where she draws her strength. And she stands strong.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead
Flathead Beacon

Whatever Floats Your Boat

A kayaker slips through glassy water leaving a silvery trail behind on the quiet lake. Over on the “Wild Mile,” another kayaker bounces down the Swan River, disappearing in a white froth before the river spits him back out of the boiling, roiling whitewater. Out on Flathead Lake, a couple launches their canoe for an extended paddle and camp-out along the Flathead Marine Trail. The lake lies quiet on a morning cloaked in an ethereal mist, but by afternoon it might be churning with whitecaps. So much water and so many ways to experience it.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

