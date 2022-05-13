Israeli police beat pallbearers at funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli forces attacked a crowd of mourners carrying the casket of the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot dead while covering a raid in the West Bank earlier this week.Ahead of the funeral, Shireen Abu Akleh’s body was being brought from the town of Jenin - where she was killed by Israeli forces, according to eye witnesses - to Jerusalem via Nablus and Ramallah.But as the procession of mourners - many carrying Palestinian flags - transported the casket, they were attacked by Israeli security forces.The shocking incident was captured by TV cameras.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West BankMissing Picasso painting spotted in home of former first lady of PhilippinesKim Jong-un lookalike crashes Scott Morrison campaign event

