Public Safety

Israeli police beat pallbearers at funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Stephanie Weaver
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM - It was a chaotic scene outside a Jerusalem hospital Friday when Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The incident occurred as mourners carried the coffin of Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket in...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Daily Mail

Israeli cops say they intervened in funeral of Al Jazeera journalist because mob STOLE coffin from her family after Biden slammed 'disturbing' scenes of 'pallbearers' being attacked

Israeli cops claim the coffin of an Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead was stolen by a mob from her family, who were then subsequently filmed being attacked by IDF troops. In a statement the Israeli police explained how the mob also threatened the driver of the Akleh's hearse before attempting to grab the coffin.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Qatar emir blames Israel for Al Jazeera journalist death

The emir of Qatar on Thursday accused Israel over the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. Abu Akleh was "killed by the Israeli occupation forces", Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Violence clouds Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera journalist

Thousands of people packed Jerusalem's Old City on Friday for the burial of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, after Israeli police stormed the funeral procession. Abu Akleh, a Christian and a Palestinian American, was a star reporter and her funeral drew massive crowds. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Israeli forces attack mourners carrying casket of dead Al Jazeera journalist

Israeli forces attacked a crowd of mourners carrying the casket of the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot dead while covering a raid in the West Bank earlier this week.Ahead of the funeral, Shireen Abu Akleh’s body was being brought from the town of Jenin - where she was killed by Israeli forces, according to eye witnesses - to Jerusalem via Nablus and Ramallah.But as the procession of mourners - many carrying Palestinian flags - transported the casket, they were attacked by Israeli security forces.The shocking incident was captured by TV cameras.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West BankMissing Picasso painting spotted in home of former first lady of PhilippinesKim Jong-un lookalike crashes Scott Morrison campaign event
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

A Palestinian gunman who is the brother of a prominent Palestinian militant died Sunday after being critically wounded in clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.Daoud Zubeidi was wounded in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Zubeidi is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, a jailed Palestinian militant who briefly became one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison last year. He was eventually caught and returned to prison.Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

JERUSALEM — (AP) — As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes. One open-source research team said its initial findings lent support to Palestinian witnesses who said she was killed by Israeli fire.
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Palestinians mark Nakba Day amid outrage over killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinians on Sunday rallied across the occupied Palestinian territories to mark the day of the Nakba, or "catastrophe," which commemorates the displacement of hundreds of thousands Palestinians during the events that led to Israel's founding in 1948. The big picture: In addition to Palestinian flags and the keys that have...
ADVOCACY

