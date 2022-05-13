ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Mississippi, Sauk Rivers Under Flood Warnings

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The Mississippi River and the Sauk River are both under flood warnings. As swollen streams and tributaries dump into rivers like the Platte north of here, the swell of water slowly approaches Saint Cloud. Flooding will remain an issue through the weekend even though the rain stopped falling from...

knsiradio.com

CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Flood Water Temporarily Closes Anton’s in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- All of last week's rain has a Waite Park restaurant under water. Anton's was forced to close over the weekend due to the flooding on the Sauk River. Patty Gaetz says the building does sit higher than the parking lot, so it was the last part of the property to flood, but they did have about two inches of water throughout the building.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS Issues Flood Warnings After Week’s Heavy Rain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following days of severe weather and substantial rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several areas in Minnesota. The NWS says excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause the Minnesota River in New Ulm to rise, impacting Brown, Blue Earth, and Nicollet counties through the middle of next week. Other warnings have been issued for the Cotton River near Springfield, the Mississippi River at Highway 169, the Snake River at Mora, the Sauk River in St. Cloud. These rivers are expected to rise through the weekend. In St. Paul, Water Street near the Mississippi River will close on Monday in anticipation of flooding. Water levels rise near the Hidden Falls area (Credit: CBS) In northern Minnesota, officials say the rivers along the North Shore and Lake Superior are overflowing due to the spring melt and recent rain. There are closures near Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, among others. MAP: Take A Look At NWS’s Flood Warnings Here Motorists should not attempt to drive in these flooded areas, or pass around barricades, the NWS Says.
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Zebra Mussels Found in Wright County Lake

(KNSI) – Zebra mussels have been found in Lake Pulaski in Wright County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a lake service provider found a dead mussel on equipment installed on a lake property for the season. Commercial divers went into the Buffalo area lake and found a live adult zebra mussel in the same area.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Flood Warnings Issued for Several Minnesota Rivers

UNDATED -- With all of the rain we've had this week it should come as no surprise that our rivers have become swollen with water pouring over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings. There is a flood warning for the Long Prairie River at Long...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Three Kayakers Safe After Spilling Into Sauk River Saturday Night

(KNSI) – Three area kayakers were able to swim to shore after being thrown from their vessels in a scary incident on the Sauk River Saturday night. 21-year-old Preston Silver of Saint Cloud, along with 22-year-old Cole Roach and 21-year-old Aaron Euteneuer of Sauk Rapids spilled into the water just after 8:00.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Water Street In St. Paul To Temporarily Close Starting Monday In Anticipation Of Mississippi River Flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area. Starting Monday, Water Street will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard, city officials say. Several trails have temporary closures as well. City officials are asking residents to follow posted signage, not pass barricades, and follow safety guidance. Water Street and several park areas will stay closed until Mississippi River water levels have receded. “We monitor the Mississippi river levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul’s Director of Public Works. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river.” The Mississippi River currently measures 10.54 feet and is expected to crest near 15 feet by the end of next week, St. Paul officials say. Up north, rivers along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rains and spring snowmelt. Closures are affecting Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Damage Throughout Lakes Area as Severe Storms Roll Through Thursday Evening

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spring storms ravaged parts of the Lakes Area Thursday evening leaving many without power and some with damage to homes and property. Heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of over 50 mph were reported Thursday evening throughout much of the Lakes Area. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported several power lines down as well as trees down blocking roads, while areas like Battle Lake and Wadena had extensive property damage including reports of a flipped camper and numerous downed trees.
WADENA COUNTY, MN

