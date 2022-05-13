Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina Northwestern Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina North central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butters to Fair Bluff, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Chadbourn, Bladenboro, Fair Bluff, Boardman, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Lisbon, Cherry Grove, Butters, Sidney, Elkton, Emerson, Southeastern Community College, Clarendon, Williams, Evergreen, Brunswick and Clarkton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO