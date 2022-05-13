ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina Northwestern Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina North central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butters to Fair Bluff, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Chadbourn, Bladenboro, Fair Bluff, Boardman, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Lisbon, Cherry Grove, Butters, Sidney, Elkton, Emerson, Southeastern Community College, Clarendon, Williams, Evergreen, Brunswick and Clarkton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bladen, Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina Northwestern Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina North central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butters to Fair Bluff, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Chadbourn, Bladenboro, Fair Bluff, Boardman, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Lisbon, Cherry Grove, Butters, Sidney, Elkton, Emerson, Southeastern Community College, Clarendon, Williams, Evergreen, Brunswick and Clarkton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

