Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 18th, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety will deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches on over 40 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from our local peace officers each year. We are excited to have these officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. This will all kick-off at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO