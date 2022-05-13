ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving an...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Police release names after crash, ‘in-custody death’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released names and other details after a deadly incident early Monday morning, which police described as an “in-custody death.”. The situation started when an officer tried to stop a wrong-way driver along the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The driver, later identified as Jimmy Lopez, 29, kept driving, police said. The pursuit ended with a head-on crash in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash near Smyer

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a Saturday night crash near Smyer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Filly Road, 4.6 miles Southwest of Smyer. Troopers say 27-year-old Dominic Francisco Noyola was traveling eastbound on Filly...
SMYER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man charged in double-fatal crash in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico — A man was arrested in connection to a double-fatal crash in Hobbs, New Mexico, Sunday afternoon, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Euden Avila, 25, was arrested Tuesday for unrelated charges. He was then charged in relation to the crash. As of Friday, Avila was being held in the Lea County […]
HOBBS, NM
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Major Crash Unit#Lubbock Police Department#Gmc Sierra#Covenant Medical Center
everythinglubbock.com

LPD, LCSO & DPS to deliver for Lubbock Meals on Wheels on May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 18th, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety will deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches on over 40 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from our local peace officers each year. We are excited to have these officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. This will all kick-off at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am.
LUBBOCK, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

Crime Reports: Officers arrest drunk man caught walking into backyard

A 48-year-old man was arrested for an assault on May 2 at the 1800 block of Houston St. The man was charged with assault causing bodily injury and with possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. A theft was reported at the 1600 block of Dallas St. on May 2. An assault was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock mom ‘fought off’ attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police connected Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29, also known as Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona to several recent cases, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old. EverythingLubbock.com previously covered the arrest of Ortiz-Licona, which then led to coverage of the case by local news outlets nationwide. At that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Severe Weather Risk Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moist airmass and a dryline are two of the features expected to generate thunderstorms, some severe, late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Coverage is expected to be spotty and storms short-lived. Be weather aware with the free KCBD Weather App (from your app store).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Camp Monakiwa leaders hope to rebuild after site destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a popular campsite for Lubbock groups and families was destroyed in the Hermit’s Peak Fire, leaders say they hope to rebuild. For generations, Camp Monakiwa has served as a summer home for groups of young people and families from the South Plains. The campsite is up Mineral Hill, by Las Vegas, New Mexico.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Chance for storms tonight, heat and wind tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers/storms favoring the northern portion of the KCBD viewing area will bring a threat for 70-80 mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern portion of the South Plains under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms, with Lubbock in a Marginal risk. Storms are expected to develop in a scattered line over eastern New Mexico and march to the east. Any storms that become strong will bring upwards of 70-80 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball sized hail. Storms are expected to develop around sunset, pushing to the east potentially through Lubbock around 10 pm.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy