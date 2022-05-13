ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kendrick Lamar tour hits Fiserv Forum, new album out

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Kendrick Lamar takes the global stage once again for "The Big Steppers Tour" – including a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 18 – with guests Baby Keem and Tanna...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 2

Related
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee curfew for 2nd night, no citations Saturday

MILWAUKEE - A limited curfew for people under 21 will again be in place Sunday night, May 15, in Milwaukee, starting at 11 p.m. The Milwaukee Bucks' season might be over, but that doesn't end the push to make downtown a safer place. From packed on Friday to empty on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ways to embrace your wavy and curly hair

MILWAUKEE - National Curly Hair Appreciation Day was May 2, but curly hair can be celebrated year-round. Carly Dorigi shares advice to help you love your curls and embrace the wave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Shootings Near Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Game Are Part Of Gunplay That Left 3 Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has imposed a new curfew after three shootings in which 21 people were shot. A state of emergency declaration in the city has also been issued. The curfew started at 11 PM Saturday and runs through Monday at 5:30 AM. It will be for anyone younger than 21 years old. Officers will target teens who are loitering or otherwise acting unlawfully, Individuals exempt from the order are “going to work, government officials, social service workers, and credentialed members of the press acting in their official capacity.” A Game 7 watch party...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reunion Restaurant in West Allis

There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Compton#Grammy Awards#Fiserv Forum#Cash App Cash
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year

FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
FRANKLIN, WI
Q985

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wuwm.com

Why rent prices are rising in Milwaukee

About half of Milwaukee County renters are rent burdened, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. That means they spend at least 30% of their income on rent. Rent prices are continuing to rise in the Milwaukee area, while the state’s minimum wage stays at $7.25 an hour. Yaidi Cancel...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy