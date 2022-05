I have known personally and worked with every county commissioner for nearly 25 years – going back to Howard Gipe and Dale Williams. During that time I served and am still serving on the Flathead County Planning Board and the Flathead County Tax Appeal Board. I do this because I don’t like to see individual private property owners or county taxpayers subjected to any possible arrogant abuse from unelected bureaucrats. I have been successful most of the time.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO