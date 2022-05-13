Americans one step closer to getting up to $800 rebates thanks to record $300billion budget – see if you’re eligible

A BIG-spending plan could send up to $800 in direct payments to millions.

Governor Gavin Newson of California announced his revised budget worth a record $300billion today, May 13.

Should it become law, it would allocate funding to address climate change, infrastructure, health care, and the education system.

Additionally, it would provide $18.1billion in direct payments to residents, which includes a tax rebate.

Mr Newsom labels that part of the plan as "inflation relief" aid.

Who's eligible?

The tax rebate, worth up to $800, will go out to California drivers, as they continue to suffer pain at the pump.

Each eligible registered driver would get $400 per vehicle, which is capped at $800.

In 2020, California had more than 27million registered drivers, according to market research firm Statista.

It's unclear if there be any other restrictions at this time

And keep in mind that this is only a plan - meaning lawmakers need to come to an agreement before the Governor can sign it into law.

But assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris has been pushing for the gas relief checks since March.

She has been hopeful that the state would be able to get something done before the end of June, which is typically when the full budget is agreed upon.

“Our goal is to be able to do this in the spring, and all the folks here are going to be pushing really, really hard to make that happen,” Mrs Petrie-Norris said in a press conference.

Other rebate programs

Multiple budgets in other states have already been signed into law that include tax rebates.

Currently, a slew of states are sending out cash in the form of tax rebates to help residents deal with inflation.

This includes Maine, where about 850,000 residents are set to get $850 rebate checks, which could arrive in June.

To qualify, an individual’s income must not exceed $100,000, while heads of the household and couples can make up to $150,000 and $200,000 respectively.

Millions of taxpayers in Illinois are also in line to get payments worth up to $400 this year.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the state’s $46.5billion 2023 budget into law on April 19.

In Delaware, 600,000 will get rebate payments worth up to $600 in weeks.

The direct payments will go out to residents in the state who filed a Delaware resident personal income tax return for 2020.

And roughly 4.3million who live in Indiana will start getting tax rebates next month.

They are worth $125 for eligible singles, and $250 for couples.

Paper checks are set to be issued in July or August.

Additionally, Alaska's state senate has approved $5,500 in direct payments.

For more on how you can get money, child tax credits worth up to $3,600 are now available for low and no-income families.

Plus, see the 24 states offering universal basic income.

