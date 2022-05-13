Therapeutic Summer Camp for Teens

NorthStar Pet Rescue will hold its second annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising walk at Boonton RVA Fields on May 21 from 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 1 ¾ mile noncompetitive dog walk will feature four ‘treat stations’ provided by sponsors. There also will be an off-leash fenced play area, ice cream from Boonton Scoop House, adoptable animals and music by WDHA-FM.
Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
There were a ton of things my wife and I knew to expect when we brought home our puppy, Arthur. We were prepared for potty-training and in-house accidents, teaching him how to walk on a leash, and how to interact with other people and dogs. What we didn't expect was just how much time would be devoted to tick removal.
A small black bear was the talk of a Bergen County town Sunday after it scampered up a utility pole outside a popular bakery and attracted the attention of passersby and police. The bear was spotted about 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Wyckoff avenues outside Palermo’s Café...
METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey school districts are reinstating mask mandates as COVID cases climb.The Metuchen School District reported 26 cases over the weekend, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.The return of the mask mandate at Metuchen High School on Monday drew some polarizing reactions from students. Many were fatigued by the pandemic. Others said it's all the more reason to stay cautious."If 3/4 of the kids were wearing masks, then 1/4 were not," said Dativa Adong, a junior."It's like as if it's like a rebellion against the school. They're like we're not going to have masks on, we don't like...
People in Fairfield are reaching out to support the family of one of the victims of a Shelton house party stabbing. The family of 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath says he left an impression on everyone he met. So much so that many of the high schools in Fairfield, along with local leaders, are remembering the Fairfield Prep student two days after died.
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
Why confine your culinary experience to four walls when you can dine al fresco at these fine Westchester establishments?. Argana’s French doors open onto this pretty, between-the-buildings courtyard populated with tables, trees, a crushed-stone bocce court, and diners indulging in the restaurant’s signature tagines and Friday-night belly dancing.
TOMS RIVER – What would you do if you were driving and suddenly saw a toddler walking down the middle of the road? Hopefully, you’d do just what Melissa Watson did on March 22. She slammed on her brakes and got out of her car. She put her...
Newswise — EDISON, NJ, May 16, 2022– January 5, 2022 started off just like any other workday for Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Michael (Mike) DiMeglio, 28. Although Mike had been diagnosed with COVID-19 13 days before, he was fully recovered and ready to start his noon-to-midnight shift.
Morris is among nine New Jersey counties back in the “high” risk category for COVID, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Friday recommended masks be worn in indoor public places and on mass transit. The other counties are Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape...
NEW YORK - New York City is approaching a ‘high’ level of COVID-19 alert, according to Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan. In a tweet issued Monday morning, Vasan said he was urging all New Yorkers to wear a mask while indoors including grocery stores, buildings lobbies, offices, stores, and other common or shared spaces.
The 180-page document allegedly written by the white teenager charged with killing 10 people in a grocery store in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood Saturday mentions the Jewish communities in Lakewood, Toms River and Jersey City, authorities say. Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said he was notified Saturday that Lakewood...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A restaurant owner’s expertise lies in sourcing food. That matter might be illustrated well with an idea that occurred to Richie Holmes, owner of Juicy Lucy in Ocean Breeze and Eltingville, plus Grant City’s DiFara Pizza-Juicy Lucia. While in New Jersey on a...
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,241 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 10 and Monday, May 16. Additionally, there were 697 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,938 The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 108,790 and 1,627 total fatalities.
One of the highlights of the workday for many is their lunch break and what’s better than taking some time to eat a nice lunch? How about a FREE lunch!. Grubhub says “You grind way too hard to not be treated. That’s why we’re giving out free lunch.”
Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Most Legendary Dessert in Every State (Read Full List). Reminding readers that regardless of where you live, “there are plenty of perfect sweet treats” across the country. To compile the list, they looked at reviews, “talked to locals”,...
A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State. Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated rampage, referenced three New Jersey towns in a 180-page manifesto that he disseminated prior to the shooting. The Hasidic Jewish communities in Lakewood, Toms River and Jersey City were...
