AUSTIN, Texas — We all want to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors in Austin. That's why we live here. But we also want to feel confident about how we look. Going to a gym does not have to be intimidating. It can be fun! Angela Gargano, a fitness expert and four-time American Ninja Warrior, joined us for a tour of three Austin gyms you can go to to feel and look good.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO