Marion, AL

Fire Station gets burst of color with flowers planted by Main Street Marion and Breakthrough Charter School

By Todd Prater
selmasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Marion and Breakthrough Charter School planted flowers in front of the Marion Fire Station on May 3....

selmasun.com

selmasun.com

Marion City Council meeting to take place tonight

A meeting of the Marion City Council will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at Marion City Hall. Due to COVID social distancing rules will be observed and will have limited seating. Meetings can be viewed via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364.
MARION, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Marion, AL
Local
Alabama Government
wvtm13.com

Large fuel spill at Childersburg gas station shuts down Highway 280

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department cleared the scene Sunday afternoon, hours after evacuating a business and closing part of Highway 280. Talladega 911 received a call at 10 a.m. of "gasoline coming from the ground." Crews arrived to find at least 350 gallons of gasoline...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
selmasun.com

Three civil rights sites in Selma receive funds from National Park Service

Three civil rights sites in Selma were among others in Alabama from the National Park Service for their preservation according to an announcement from Rep. Terri Sewell. “I am thrilled that over $3.6 million in funding from the National Park Service is being invested into Alabama to preserve the living history of the Civil Rights Movement,” Sewell said.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Dallas County under marginal risk for storms today

A large portion of Central Alabama, including Dallas County, is under a marginal risk for strong storms between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. The low but possible risk of storms may bring gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. AlabamaWx Weather Blog reports that any weather incidents...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Spire employees participate in career day

Several of Spire’s Selma employees participated in a career day at Amelia Love Johnson High School in Thomaston on April 28. During the day, students interacted with employees and had the opportunity to learn about natural gas operations, safety and the wide variety of careers available at Spire. “It...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County under marginal risk for strong storms

Perry County is one among other counties in the Central Alabama area to be under a marginal risk for strong storms today through 9 p.m. tonight. Although the risk is low any area under a marginal risk may see winds gusting up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The public...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man found slain in vehicle in Brighton now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
BRIGHTON, AL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WSFA

‘Just horrifying’: People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People across the nation are sharing their thoughts after a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A white gunman motivated by hate and dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others, reports say. The suspected shooter, now identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove more than 200 miles to a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo to shoot and kill a crowd of people inside a Tops Friendly Market. Eleven of the victims were black and two were white.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials. Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022. The restaurant’s website says that Johnny...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Opelika City Schools names asst. superintendent of administration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools is welcoming back a familiar face to the district. Tiffany Yelder is returning to take on a new position, assistant superintendent of administration. She previously worked for the school system from 2005-2018, serving as teacher, career tech department chair and assistant principal - all at Opelika High School.
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Schools hiring for positions

Perry County Schools is hiring for multiple positions for the district. Job positions that are available are: Special education/test coordinator, pre-k instructional aide, part-time 21st century site coordinator and head football coach. For more information, call 334-683-4144. Applications can be downloaded at www.perrycountyal.org/employment.
JOBS
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist Killed in Downtown Montgomery Crash

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed a man driving a motorcycle downtown. Police say at about 3:50 this morning, they were called to the 700 block of Madison Avenue to investigate a wreck involving the motorcycle and another vehicle. They say the man on the motorcycle was pronounced...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Atlanta Magazine

This standout side dish from Alabama restaurant Helen embodies the flavors of summer

The smell of rib-eye steaks sizzling on an indoor grill brings Rob McDaniel right back to his grandmother’s house in Oneonta, Alabama. His vivid memories of her cooking inspired him to become a chef, and now his downtown Birmingham restaurant, named Helen in her honor, is garnering national accolades for its Southern-inspired cuisine. “I wanted a place where people would walk in and feel that same feeling—when all your senses are piqued,” McDaniel says. And while steaks are a popular menu item, a la carte sides offer sensory experiences of their own. In this standout dish, corn is sliced from the cob and quickly fried (causing it to curl up in “ribs”), then served with blistered shishito peppers and a housemade white barbecue sauce. Seasoned with spices including sumac and dried chilis and topped with queso fresco and cilantro, it is a spicy, citrusy, mildly smoky delight—and the perfect complement to a grilled rib-eye.
ONEONTA, AL

