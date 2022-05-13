ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Blood Moon eclipse forecast: Will we see it in Tampa Bay?

By Amanda Holly
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area will get an astronomical treat Sunday night and early Monday morning with a total lunar eclipse.

The full moon will rise and the Super Blood Moon eclipse will begin after 10 p.m. Sunday. The total eclipse, which will turn the full moon a reddish color, will be visible starting at about 10:30 p.m. when the moon starts to enter the full shadow of the Earth.

How to see the Super Blood Moon eclipse Sunday in Tampa

Eclipse totality, when the moon is fully covered by the Earth’s shadow, will begin around 11:30 p.m., and the peak of the eclipse will take place at 12:11 a.m. Monday.

According to NASA, Florida is in the viewing area where the full eclipse will be visible . But will the weather in Tampa cooperate?

Forecast

Skies in the Tampa Bay area are expected to be pretty clear Sunday night, so we’re expecting a good view of the eclipse.

International Space Station to make several great passes over Tampa Bay

Temperatures are forecast to be in the high 70s with just a few passing clouds when it starts around 10:30 p.m. There’s only a 10 percent chance for rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Super Blood Moon will be rising high in the eastern sky and will be directly overhead during the total eclipse. The best time to see it will be between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Sunday night’s phenomena will be a must-see for stargazers in Tampa Bay, because the next lunar eclipse – the one happening in November – will not be a full lunar eclipse.

WFLA

