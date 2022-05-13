More medals coming back to East Texas during Day 2 of Track and Field Championships

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20. A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.We will continue to monitor their progress.Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!We have another hot week on the way.

