More medals coming back to East Texas during Day 2 of Track and Field Championships
By Caleb Beames
KLTV
3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes was the first East Texan to collect gold during day two of the UIL Track and Field Championships. Barnes collected gold in the 2A triple jump with a jump of 40′ 1.75″. This is the second straight triple jump state title for the...
I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
Sometimes it's not always easy to see, but we have it pretty great when it comes to certain things here in Deep East Texas. One thing that we have over people in larger cities is better access to State and Government facilities. Here in Lufkin getting a driver's license or...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas father and his 10-year-old daughter are bass fishing champions after winning first place in the team division of the Texas State Bass Tournament on Lake Whitney in which the young girl was the only child entered. Hannah Kate Talbert, a fourth-grade student at...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sandragrace Martinez is currently in a runoff against fellow Democrat Jay Kleberg for their party’s nomination to be Texas’ next land commissioner. The Bexar County native joined East Texas Now on Monday morning to talk about how her rise from humble beginnings has influenced her campaign and how it might influence her should she win the office.
HOUSTON — The largest manhunt in recent Texas Department of Criminal Justice history was still going on in East Texas on Sunday. A TDCJ spokesperson said the search for Gonzalo Lopez is the largest concentrated manhunt since 2004 or 2005. The escape. Lopez, 46, stabbed a guard in the...
Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
SAN ANTONIO – The summer heat is upon us Texans, but there are some ways to have some fun outside. And you can thank small Texas towns for that because they have some of the coolest food festivals and rodeos coming up. For example, there are three watermelon festivals...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20. A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.We will continue to monitor their progress.Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!We have another hot week on the way.
DALLAS (Nexstar) — A Texas law student is the youngest Black student to graduate from law school in the entire country. Haley Schlitz walked across the stage to get her diploma on Friday — making history as the youngest graduate from Southern Methodist University Law School. “I graduated high school at 13, graduated undergrad at […]
Comanche leader Quanah Parker with three of his eight wives at his “Star House” in what is now Cache, Oklahoma, 1892. The house had been constructed just a couple of years before. Parker hosted many notables at the house, including influential ranchers Charles Goodnight and Burk Burnett and President Theodore Roosevelt.
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Power companies are reporting outages Monday morning in East Texas counties resulting in school delays and one school closure. Union Grove ISD is closed Monday. White Oak Elementary will open late at 10 a.m. Winona ISD delayed opening for two hours. SWEPCO reported 7,539 outages...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Drive-in movie theaters have been a summertime staple for decades. In Texas, many of these drive-in movie spots feature the original structures from years past such as the Brazo's in Granbury and the Sandell Movie Theatre in Clarendon. Other drive-in theaters have adjusted their business models over the years. For example, Doc's Drive-in located in Buda near Austin recently opened a members-only 1920s-stylized speakeasy. Doc's offers comedy nights, drag shows, weddings and features three movie-themed rental tiny homes on the property.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are still searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from a transport bus on May 12.Gonzalo Lopez escaped in Leon County -- about halfway between Dallas and Houston. Officials say the 46-year old assaulted and overpowered the bus driver. Unable to keep control, the bus veered off a roadway near Interstate 45 and crashed. Lopez took off on foot.There were more than a dozen other prisoners on the bus when it crashed but Lopez was the only one who made an escape. He is believed to still be wearing his white prison uniform.Lopez, who was reportedly being transported for a medical appointment, was serving time for capital murder after killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.Officials are asking anyone who sees Lopez to not approach him and call 911.
