ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

Judge orders IL Department of Corrections to release records on early prisoner releases after lawsuit by McHenry County state’s attorney

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge has ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office with records on the early release of prisoners following a lawsuit. The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said they informally attempted multiple times to obtain records from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) regarding...

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with making false 911 call, resisting arrest in Johnsburg

A Johnsburg woman was charged after she allegedly made a 911 call falsely reporting a reckless driver and then resisted arrest when officers tried to arrest her in Johnsburg. Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road in Johnsburg, was charged with false alarm or complaint to 911, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
JOHNSBURG, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man burglarizes landscaping business, struggles and injures officer who tried to arrest him in Fox Lake

A man who burglarized a landscaping business in Fox Lake threw a stolen lunchbox at a police officer and struggled with the officer who tried arresting him, leaving the officer injured, prosecutors said. Thomas R. Brunner, 39, a transient with no known address, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, burglary, resisting a […]
FOX LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Organization releases Illinois hospital ratings: Vista East Hospital in Waukegan gets F safety rating

A new report was released this week with safety grade ratings for hospitals across Illinois. Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan scored an “F” rating. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, released their spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on over 30 measures […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Governor signs bill into law that aims to combat the rise in organized retail crime in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a bill into law that aims to combat the rise in organized retail crime in Illinois and disrupt criminal enterprises. “This new law represents another important step to fight crime and advance public safety in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “This is how we protect store workers and customers, prevent militarized […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mchenry County, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Dax does it again:’ Sheriff canine tracks down fleeing suspect violating order of protection in Long Grove

Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Dax helped track down a fleeing suspect for several miles who was violating an order of protection in Long Grove, police said. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy found an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Osage Road just west of Route 83 in Long Grove around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Lake County […]
LONG GROVE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker signs bill giving Waukegan, other Illinois cities funding for police co-responder program

The governor on Tuesday signed a bill into law that will require social workers and police officers in Waukegan and other Illinois cities to work together when responding to 911 calls. House Bill 4736 creates the Co-Responders Pilot Program to have police in certain parts of the state begin a joint effort with multiple social […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Wanted man leads police on brief pursuit, crashes his car into tree near Harvard

A 40-year-old Wisconsin man, who was wanted on arrest warrants, led police on a brief vehicle pursuit and was later arrested after officers found him when he crashed his car near Harvard. Harvard Police Department Deputy Chief Tyson Bauman said officers attempted to stop a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Salvador Basilio-Andrade last Saturday. Basilio-Andrade, 40, […]
HARVARD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#County Judge#Northwest Herald#Attorney S Office#Idoc#Foia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Open burning restrictions to go into effect next month in unincorporated areas of Lake County

New open burning restrictions for unincorporated Lake County and new consolidated waste services in certain areas will go into effect starting June 1, county officials said. The Lake County Board approved new burning restrictions in January. The restrictions aim to reduce the health impacts of smoke exposure from open burning, county officials said. The permanent […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

U.S. Marshals seek man with ties to northern Illinois wanted for killing woman in Wisconsin

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in Wisconsin and has ties to northern Illinois. Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Booker, 30, in Racine, Wisconsin. The Racine Police […]
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Jury convicts Park City mother in son’s death for failing to give him proper medical care after heart transplant

A jury has found a Park City mother guilty on all charges for contributing to her 11-year-old son’s death by failing to give him proper medical care after his heart transplant. Jennifer B. Stroud, 41, of the 500 block of Rosedale Avenue in Park City, was charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and […]
PARK CITY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2nd man charged with drug-induced homicide in 27-year-old man’s death in Crystal Lake

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second man charged with drug-induced homicide for allegedly selling fentanyl pills that caused a 27-year-old Crystal Lake man’s death. Ryan James, 25, of the 3600 block of Smoke Tree Lane in Crystal Lake, was charged in March with drug-induced homicide and calculated criminal drug conspiracy, both Class […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy