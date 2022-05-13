ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, CA

Convoy brings home NorCal firefighter killed by tree

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARNOLD, Calif. — A contract wildland firefighter who was killed by a falling tree at Calaveras Big Trees State Park last week has been brought home by a convoy of fellow firefighters. The...

KCRA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings in same Stockton neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — There have been two separate deadly shootings, two victims, in the last two months, in the same location, according to the Stockton Police Department. Authorities say the area is known for its gang violence. The latest incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, whose family...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect in Roseville's first homicide this year arrested

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Hours after the investigation began, 21-year-old Andrew Aguiar is in police custody facing murder and assault with deadly weapon charges. Roseville's first homicide of the year happened outside Hampton Inn & Suites, now a former hotel off Sunrise Avenue and Douglas Boulevard. Police initially responded to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

20-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting has left one man dead in Stockton on Sunday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department's news release. Officers found the victim near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane after 4:55 p.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police did release a...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, another injured in Sacramento crash involving dump truck

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a dump truck and a sedan in Sacramento, authorities said. The crash happened at Florin Road and Power Inn Road on Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Two people were taken to the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California's first new state park in 13 years is in the San Joaquin Valley

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A 2,100-acre riverfront property once home to dairy pastures and vast almond orchards is slated to becomeCalifornia’s newest state park and will be regularly accessible to the public for the first time ever after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he will allocate $15 million in the state’s revised budget toward the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Sacramento on Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release. Officers found the victim, who was shot at least once, in the 1800 block of North Avenue at about 2 a.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hawaii is waging war on 'aggressive' feral chickens. The chickens are winning

Hawaii’s ongoing battle with thousands of feral chickens continues — and written testimonies and reports from local news outlets suggest it’s not going very well. The Associated Press reported that in the past two months, the city and County of Honolulu set traps in five areas and have caught just 67 chickens, costing $7,000. That amounts to $104 per bird. The Associated Press says that catching chickens is costly because the traps are being vandalized and stolen, though it’s unclear who’s damaging them and why. Now, city officials are trying to address the public’s desperate pleas for help while figuring out a cost-effective solution.
HAWAII STATE
KCRA.com

Sacramento small businesses brace for minimum wage increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small businesses in California are bracing for an accelerated increase to the statewide minimum wage due to inflation. The change expected in January comes as many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and facing other increasing costs. For businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

