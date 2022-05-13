Convoy brings home NorCal firefighter killed by tree

Hawaii’s ongoing battle with thousands of feral chickens continues — and written testimonies and reports from local news outlets suggest it’s not going very well. The Associated Press reported that in the past two months, the city and County of Honolulu set traps in five areas and have caught just 67 chickens, costing $7,000. That amounts to $104 per bird. The Associated Press says that catching chickens is costly because the traps are being vandalized and stolen, though it’s unclear who’s damaging them and why. Now, city officials are trying to address the public’s desperate pleas for help while figuring out a cost-effective solution.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO