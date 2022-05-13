ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wanda was supposed to “kill more” people in "Doctor Strange 2"

By Dan Selcke
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctvqd_0fdOKskl00

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is currently tearing up the box office, and for my money, easily the best thing about it is Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. We saw a little of Wanda's dark side come out in "WandaVision," but nothing in there prepared us for the horror she would bring in "Multiverse of Madness." Wanda is a vicious villain in this, killing anyone who stands between her and reuniting with her children in an alternate universe.

In fact, Wanda is so extreme in this movie that it's kind of hard to wrap your head around the idea that this is the same woman from "WandaVision." And according to Olsen, things were originally supposed to be even grimmer. "I was also supposed to kill more," she told Variety. "I had a hard time with it. I was like, these are human beings and Wanda is OK with ending their lives? But I just had to buckle down and think all these people are in her way and she's warned Doctor Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] not to get in her way. And he did. He didn't listen. And so I just had to go from that point of view."

The movie does point out the evil spellbook Wanda is using — the Darkhold — can corrupt the user. So that could be an explanation for why Wanda is suddenly so hardcore, although that's less satisfying to me than developing a proper character.

Why didn't Wanda look for Vision in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"?

Another thing Marvel fans noticed about the new movie is that while Wanda is desperately searching for some version of the children she created in "WandaVision," she doesn't seem to be thinking about their "father" Vision (Paul Bettany). Surely there are versions of him out there in the multiverse, but we see Wanda zero in on an alternate version of herself who's living with her two sons. Vision is barely mentioned in the movie, even though there's an all-white version of him flying around the normal MCU; we met him at the end of "WandaVision."

Olsen gave her take on this absence to Collider:

I think the main reason when we would talk about if there is this multiverse, and in the version of the universe this woman wasn't with Vision. We liked having that be a mystery. For some reason he's not in her world. I always thought of her as more of a domestic Wanda. They got divorced. They're separated. She's not wearing a wedding band for a reason. Like those kinds of things. We liked the idea of her being on her own. The idea really is that the most important thing once you become a mother in the world are your children, and that's why.

Either that or there was some contract thing with Paul Bettany. Maybe some insider will tell us at some point.

Will Wanda return to the MCU after "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"?

Finally, there's a million-dollar question: Will Eilzabeth Olsen return to the MCU as Wanda? True, this movie ended with her collapsing a temple around herself, seemingly dying, but does anybody believe that's going to stick?

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen told ComicBook.com. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so I don't."

That said, Olsen is optimistic she'll be back. "It's weird that I'm expecting to return but no one's told me I'm doing anything!" she told Variety. "But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back. I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

One option: Wanda could be part of however Marvel introduces the X-Men into the MCU. After all, in the comics, Wanda is the daughter of the mutant Magneto. "Someone just said, 'Because you're bringing in X-Men, Wanda's a part of the X-Men franchise. Why can't Wanda be there too?' In my mind I'm like, 'Yeah. Why can't Wanda be with the X-Men too?'" Olsen told Collider. "I have no idea. I don't know what I want. I know I want it to matter. There's no reason to continue to tell these stories unless they're really strong, good stories, and that they're adding something to the entirety of the MCU. I will be there if there's a great idea."

In fact, Olsen even has ideas of what she'd like to do with the character next. "There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from Witch's Row, as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in," she told ComicBook.com. "And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
epicstream.com

Who Really Broke the Multiverse: Loki or Doctor Strange?

The multiverse has been one of the main focuses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the fourth phase of the franchise aside from the introduction of the new heroes but before all of these events happened, who is the real culprit behind opening the doors to the other realities, is it Loki or Doctor Strange?
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Paul Bettany
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Hope I
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda's Journey Is a "Ride That I Didn't Expect"

Elizabeth Olsen made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the end credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and went on to play Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, it wasn't until WandaVision hit Disney+ last year that Olsen really got to dive deep into the character. Her performance in the series earned her an Emmy nomination, and her latest portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole new, much scarier side to the character. The journey has been unique, to say the least, so ComicBook.com asked Olsen what it has been like to evolve this character over so much time through so many genres.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 just fixed the MCU’s biggest Avengers problem

Doctor Strange 2 is finally out in theaters, where it will dominate the box office until Top Gun: Maverick rolls out in late May. That means we know exactly what happens in Multiverse of Madness, and we can start discussing how the film will influence the rest of Marvel’s MCU Phase 4. One of the things that Doctor Strange 2 does brilliantly is offer an easy fix to a big Avengers problem that Phase 4 has. It’s something incredibly simple that Marvel can implement with ease.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

First ‘Doctor Strange’ Reviews Call It A True Marvel Horror Film

The Doctor Strange sequel got off to kind of a rocky start. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first announced with returning director Scott Derrickson in December of 2018, but he later dropped out of the project, supposedly over creative differences with Marvel. Then the studio lured Sam Raimi back to the world of superheroes as Derrickson’s replacement, but then the pandemic struck, prompting a series of delays. (This movie was originally slated to open in theaters back in May of 2021.) There’s also been talk of extensive reshoots, although those tend to happen with MCU movies sometimes, so who knows how major or serious they were.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen Chiwetel Ejiofor Benedict Wong Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Netflix?. Doctor...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange 2 writer talked about including Deadpool

The rumors are true: Deadpool was a potential cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com that Deadpool was on the list for potential superhero cameos – of which Doctor Strange 2 has plenty. "Yeah, we talked about it," Waldron said. "I think...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: New Rumor Reveals John Krasinski Wasn't First Choice for That Marvel Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a radical trip across multiple realities, giving fans their first look at a live-action Reed Richards since Miles Teller's performance in Josh Trank's Fantastic Four in 2015. In the Doctor Strange sequel, John Krasinski appeared as the beloved character, much to the delight of fan-casters everywhere. As it turns out, however, Krasinski wasn't Marvel's first choice to play the patriarch of Marvel's First Family. In fact, another Hollywood A-lister was first expected to play the role.
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy