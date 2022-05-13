Springfield School Committee extends Superintendent Warwick’s contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield School Committee voted Thursday to extend Superintendent Daniel Warwick’s contract for two more years, to 2025.

Mayor Domenic Sarno had asked Warwick to stay citing the Superintendent’s leadership and programs that have achieved significant results in Springfield Public Schools (SPS) since first taking the position in 2012.

“I know that there are communities that would love to take him from us because they see and understand his track record,” said Sarno. “It’s important that we continue to build upon the foundation we have established, which has been to the benefit of the students of Springfield Public Schools. I asked him to give us two more years, and I am so glad he said yes.”

Sarno commended Warwick for his guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic; overseeing millions of dollars in building upgrades and the construction of brand-new school buildings; the creation of free full time pre-Kindergarten; and for hiring diverse staff across the district.

School Committee member Joesiah Gonzalez also praised Warwick’s efforts. He noted that the graduation rate at the High School of Science and Technology, where Gonzalez was a student, was 39.9 percent when Warwick first became superintendent. Today, it is 91.5 percent.

“It’s remarkable and my interest is in seeing more results like that. We still have work to do but it’s clear that we currently have a formula that is working,” said Gonzalez.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the district-wide graduation rate has increased from 56.6 percent in 2012 to 84 percent today, and the drop-out rate fell from 10 percent to 1.9 percent during the same time period.

Warwick has spent his career with SPS, first as a teacher, advancing to the school principal and Deputy Superintendent of Schools, before being selected for the top job.

