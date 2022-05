CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department will honor Hazel Eugene Erwin at his funeral on Monday. According to the department, Erwin was born in Charlotte and died last week after a battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Before joining the Charlotte Fire Department, Erwin was a firefighter with the United States Airforce. He fought fires at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro and later at Cam Ranh Bay in South Vietnam, where he served for a year. He received an honorable discharge on Christmas Day in 1966.

