How’s San Diego responding to increase in overdose deaths?

People across the nation are coming together to fight against violent hate crimes, including here in San Diego. A vigil protest against gun violence and white supremacy is being held Monday night at the Balboa Park fountain. Then, carbon capture, removing excess carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, is essential to the latest climate report from the United Nations and is an essential element in California’s new climate roadmap released by the state Air Resources Board. Next, Chinese-American parents are divided in their reactions to remarks made last month by San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward about Asian students. And, a major tool to help lower the number of accidental overdoses is the naloxone. But one place where access to the life-saving medicine is not available to everyone is in local jails. That soon could change. Next, the coastal cloud cover that we call May Grey and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But that natural air conditioner may be disappearing. Finally, for most people turning 21 is a reason to celebrate. But for 200,000 young people here in the U.S. turning 21 catapults them into a bizarre legal limbo.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO