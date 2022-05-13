ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How’s San Diego responding to increase in overdose deaths?

KPBS
 3 days ago

KPBS

San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations holding steady

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has dropped by five to 111, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 20 were being treated in intensive care, the same number as on Saturday. The number of available hospital beds was 247.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

What happens if there are fewer May-gray days?

It’s been called a natural air conditioner. The coastal cloud cover locals know as May gray and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But sidewalks, asphalt roads and rooftops are contributing to fewer foggy days along the coast. "So we have linked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

In photos: 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally in Downtown San Diego

"Bans off our bodies," that was the rallying cry at more than 300 protests across the country on Saturday. In San Diego, nearly 5,000 people filled the area in front of the Hall of Justice downtown. The crowd was so large that it spilled over into the Federal Court Plaza across the street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County residents stand up to hate after mass shooting

People across the nation are coming together to fight against violent hate crimes, including here in San Diego. A vigil protest against gun violence and white supremacy is being held Monday night at the Balboa Park fountain. Then, carbon capture, removing excess carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, is essential to the latest climate report from the United Nations and is an essential element in California’s new climate roadmap released by the state Air Resources Board. Next, Chinese-American parents are divided in their reactions to remarks made last month by San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward about Asian students. And, a major tool to help lower the number of accidental overdoses is the naloxone. But one place where access to the life-saving medicine is not available to everyone is in local jails. That soon could change. Next, the coastal cloud cover that we call May Grey and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But that natural air conditioner may be disappearing. Finally, for most people turning 21 is a reason to celebrate. But for 200,000 young people here in the U.S. turning 21 catapults them into a bizarre legal limbo.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: ‘I Know the Picture that God has for San Diego’

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our world in ways big and small. Few things remained unaltered by the spread of the virus and the shutdowns that followed. Awaken Church, which has five campuses across San Diego and thousands of congregants, has gone through something of a transformation itself. Though it was never a hub of progressivism, Jakob Mcwhinney explores in a new story how the church has become a nexus of local right-wing political organizing during the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Stakeout at National City stash house leads to sophisticated 'narco-tunnel'

Federal officials on Monday announced the discovery of a cross-border drug tunnel in Otay Mesa. It's the first tunnel found in Southern California since March 2020. Agents found the tunnel shortly after midnight Friday morning after staking out a stash house in National City. The house was previously used as a stash house in a cocaine smuggling bust on March 2, said U.S. Attorney for Southern District of California Randy Grossman.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

'What am I supposed to do, I’m not producing enough milk' | San Diego families continue to be affected by baby formula shortage

EL CAJON, Calif. — By now you've heard of the nationwide baby formula shortage affecting families and infants. Mothers in San Diego County have expressed concerns and say the situation has intensified. While experts say this is the worst baby formula shortage in decades. It's been running low all over the United States and threatening the health of infants and families who depend on it for their sustenance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Struggle With Rising Rent Prices

Rents in San Diego are rising at the fastest rates in decades causing many people, like Yoselyn Torres, to not be able to afford to live on their own. “I don't understand how people, especially single parents or families, can [do it,]” said Torres. Torres is a single parent...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How Long Can the San Diego Housing Market Stay This Hot?

The San Diego housing market is strong, but how long will it stay that way?. The median single-family home in San Diego County reached $1 million in April, according to resale housing statistics compiled through the San Diego Multiple Listing Service by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. “We’ve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Saving Lives One Water Drop at a Time

OCOTILLO — Typically, the frantic calls start arriving in the hot summer months when Jacqueline Arellano and her partner, James Cordero, will either be at home, at their respective workplaces, or even on vacation. The callers often hail from Latin America or from places throughout the United States. All...
OCOTILLO, CA

