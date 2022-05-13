ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Two Rivers Public Health Dept. reports COVID-related death

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing one additional death due to COVID-19. The individual was in their 70s with...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 5

GasPower
3d ago

are we still pretending that this is a thing. trying to maintain your relevance with more lies isn't working for you.

Reply
4
AP_000013.d952e8e5c5db42ed9a1a891b7d495c37.1959
1d ago

They tell us to get information from trusted sources yet us conspiracy theorist are being proven we were right all along. Yet these trusted sources called us fake news. We warned you, you would still get sick. Dr Fauci told all you needed was one vaccine. That it was 95-99% efficient to it causes 9 pages of sides. We said Dr Fauci and the NIH paid for the Wuhan research. Dr Fauci lied to congress then cames out he gave Ecohealth millions and $600,000 went to Wuhan We said this will cause AIDS that it is a gain of function. Dr Fauci changed the meaning of Gain of Function to Potential Pandemic Pathogen research the very day Wuhan admitted it was gain of function. We said Natural Immunity is needed for herd immunity. Dr Fauci said that was irresponsible now Israel revealed Natural Immunity is 27x Stronger than the vaccines as reported by John Hopkins University. We said Natural immunity was not being studied. John Hopkins came out this year to say the CDC will not do a proper natura

Reply(1)
2
KSNB Local4

BBB warns of virtual employment scams

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When the pandemic took hold in early 2020, many businesses turned their operations virtual and realized a lot more could be done from home than they originally thought. Unfortunately, scammers have also taken note of that development, and according to Josh Planos, the Public Relations Director...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's Sana Vida provides new approach to wellness

Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products. Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI Health St. Francis temporarily moving emergency department

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Significant changes are coming to a central Nebraska hospital for the next year. The emergency department at CHI Health St. Francis is temporarily relocating to accommodate a 9-12-month renovation. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, those seeking walk-in emergency care are asked to use...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Dozens turn out for “Big Dig” at Yanney Park

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Parks and Recreation planted almost 6,000 new plants at Yanney Park on Saturday morning. All of them went to beautify the gardens at the park as part of the big dig event, almost 60 volunteers were on hand to put the baby plants into the ground.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Craig Dean Howell, 46, North Platte and Kimberlee Marie Meyer, 48, North Platte. Marcus Lloyd Miller, 24, North Platte and Alyssa Elizabeth Vedder, 25, North Platte. Brandon David Fimple, 31, North Platte and Kirsten Rachelle Soncksen, 28, North Platte. James William Holtz, 79, North Platte and Glenda Sue Stevenson, 76,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen injured following shooting in GI Walmart parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen received non-life-threatening injuries and Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Grand Island Walmart early Saturday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Walmart, 3501 South...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
tsln.com

Wind, tornadoes, cause damage for hundreds of miles

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and other news outlets have reported that two people died in a swath of wind and dust storms along with possible tornado touchdowns. Straightline winds of up to 100 mph were reported in many areas in eastern South Dakota, from Sioux Falls to Madison to Castlewood, north of Brookings, and areas in between. Nebraska and Minnesota were also affected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
klkntv.com

Victim in Broken Bow murder-suicide set to graduate from UNK

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KLKN) – We’re learning more about the victim of Friday’s murder-suicide in Broken Bow. Angie Miller, 45, was set to graduate Friday from the University of Nebraska – Kearney majoring in Elementary School Counseling. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police take part in drug-impaired driving effort

During a special mobilization conducted by the Grand Island Police Department last month, officers made a total of 6 DUI arrests including three for driving under the influence of drugs. The work was done between April 18 and 24 as part of a statewide Drug Impaired Driving mobilization grant. Five...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

NSP investigates suspected murder-suicide in Custer County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred early Friday morning in Custer County. Around 1:45 a.m., NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide near H Street and 13th Avenue in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45,...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two former Hastings Tigers win Fulbright Scholarships

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two former Hastings Tigers were offered big scholarships to allow them to travel abroad for their studies. Spencer Tessman and Tasia Theoharis received Fulbright Scholarships that will send them to Germany where they will emerce themselves in the culture and teach English to students there. Both...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Historic downtown Grand Island building coming ‘back to life’

GRAND ISLAND -- Downtown Grand Island’s Bartenbach Building is undergoing a major renovation. The historic building at North Locust Street and West Second Street is to become Artisan’s Alley under project partners Cathryn Sack and Gabe Coin. The building was purchased for $550,000 and will benefit from an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman missing since Wednesday

DESHLER, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Clarissa Martin, 26, was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 pm. The Deshler woman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have...
DESHLER, NE

