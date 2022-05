MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a five-game, seven-day trip that felt like a month despite the postponement of one game. Josh Naylor’s record eight RBI from the eighth inning on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field felt like it happened last year. The COVID outbreak that postponed Wednesday’s game against the White Sox and forced the Guardians to change just about their entire big-league coaching staff dominated what was written and said about the Guardians’ AL-Central-driven foray into Chicago and Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO