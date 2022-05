James Gilbert, 23 of New London, was arrested and charged Sunday with nine counts of property damage on Sunday, May 15. The charges come from an incident on Saturday, May 14. Hannibal Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway with numerous reports of property damage. A customer exiting the B&B Theater on Saturday witnessed Gilbert damaging their car, at that point, the Hannibal Police were called and Gilbert ran from the scene jumping into a dumpster.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO