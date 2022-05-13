ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren JFK grad in contention after back-to-back solid rounds at Byron Nelson

By Josh Frketic
MCKINNEY, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a second-round 65 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday afternoon in Texas.

Kokrak shot a seven-under, carding eight birdies and one bogey on the round.

Five of the eight birdies came on his front-nine.

After an opening round of 68, Kokrak finds himself at 11-under and in the top-ten heading into the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch.

There is a three-way tie for first between Ryan Palmer, David Skinns and Sebastian Munoz who all sit at 15-under thru two rounds.

Munoz was the leader after first round play.

