Warren JFK grad in contention after back-to-back solid rounds at Byron Nelson
MCKINNEY, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a second-round 65 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday afternoon in Texas.
Kokrak shot a seven-under, carding eight birdies and one bogey on the round.Youngstown State tight end, Colts draft pick signs rookie deal
Five of the eight birdies came on his front-nine.
After an opening round of 68, Kokrak finds himself at 11-under and in the top-ten heading into the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch.
There is a three-way tie for first between Ryan Palmer, David Skinns and Sebastian Munoz who all sit at 15-under thru two rounds.
Munoz was the leader after first round play.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0