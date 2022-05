MILTON, Ga. — A Milton reported an attempted fraud May 4 when his computer screen froze, and he was directed to call a number representing Microsoft support. After dialing the number, he was connected to a women who first asked him for the name of the bank he held his accounts with. When the man provided the name of the bank, the woman then said she was directing his call to an official with the bank.

MILTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO