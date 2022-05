The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO