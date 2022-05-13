Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Craven; Jones The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, or 15 miles northwest of New Bern, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Trent Woods, River Bend, Askins, Cayton, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Ernul, Bridgeton, Cove City, Pollocksville and Trenton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

