Wayne County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craven, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Craven; Jones The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, or 15 miles northwest of New Bern, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Trent Woods, River Bend, Askins, Cayton, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Ernul, Bridgeton, Cove City, Pollocksville and Trenton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bladen, Columbus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina Northwestern Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina North central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butters to Fair Bluff, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Chadbourn, Bladenboro, Fair Bluff, Boardman, Bladen Community College, Abbottsburg, Lisbon, Cherry Grove, Butters, Sidney, Elkton, Emerson, Southeastern Community College, Clarendon, Williams, Evergreen, Brunswick and Clarkton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

