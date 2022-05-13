ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nissan Might Supercharge U.S.A. EV Production With a 3rd Factory

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nissan is planning to expand its electric car production in the U.S.A., which could include building a third factory here specifically for...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New York Times

Farley Tries to Reinvent Ford and Catch Up to Musk and Tesla

Workers on the production line of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric pickup truck, in Dearborn, Mich., April 4, 2022. (Sylvia Jarrus/The New York Times) On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley took a spin in what could become one of the most important vehicles in the company’s 113-year history: an electric F-150 pickup truck.
DEARBORN, MI
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
motor1.com

Elon Musk says VW is second only to Tesla in electric vehicles

Elon Musk believes Volkswagen is the company making the most progress on electric vehicles besides Tesla, the billionaire entrepreneur said during an interview with Financial Times. Asked which EV startup has impressed him the most, Elon Musk avoided a direct answer, giving a rather surprising reply. He didn't nominate actual...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This Is Where Hyundai's American EV Production Plant Will Be Built

Hyundai, together with its luxury arm Genesis, is powering ahead to diversify its lineup of fully electric vehicles. From the relatively affordable Hyundai Kona Electric to the Genesis Electrified GV70, the company's present and future look exciting for EV fans. Naturally, with more EVs comes the need for more factories to build them.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercharge#U S A#Nissan Ariya#Vehicles#Anadolu Agency#Ev Nissan
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Expects To Make Serious Profits From EVs Very Soon

Volkswagen is pulling no punches when it comes to electromobility and recently teased an affordable, battery-powered city car to bring EVs to the masses. Currently, US buyers only have the ID.4 to choose from but that's set to change with the arrival of the retro-styled ID.Buzz minivan. This attack on the EV segment is set to pay off sooner than expected, with company CEO Herbert Diess noting EVs will be as profitable as ICE-powered cars very shortly.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Subaru to build its first electric vehicle factory

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp (7270.T) aims to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in Japan in the late 2020s, it said on Thursday, as part of a $1.9 billion ramp-up to respond to surging demand for battery cars in its main North American market. Subaru, known...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Volkswagen CEO Shares Ambitious EV Ambitions For US Market

Volkswagen AG VWAGY looks to re-launch the Scout as a fully-electric pick-up and “rugged” SUV with prototypes due to be revealed in 2023 and production planned to begin in 2026. This year, VW looks to set up a separate and independent company to design, engineer, and manufacture the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Revives an Iconic Brand Against Tesla, Ford and GM

Nearly 65 years ago, International Harvester's manager of engineering told his staff to "design something that would replace the horse." The company had been building trucks and pickups since 1907 and introduced the Travelall, a truck-based station wagon in 1953. But now International Harvester had set its sights on a...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Scout to Return in 2026 as VW's EV Off-Road Brand

Volkswagen will join the electric off-road market by creating a new company with the long defunct Scout nameplate, once used by International Harvester. The Scout brand will begin production in 2026, with an electric pickup truck and SUV duo. Prototypes will be revealed next year, and the vehicles will be...
CARS
TechRadar

You can forget about buying an electric VW, Audi or Porsche in 2022

If you’re keen to board the electric car bandwagon in 2022, you may have to look beyond models from brands under the Volkswagen umbrella. According to a recent Financial Times report, the company’s CEO, Herbert Diess, has revealed that Volkswagen is “basically sold out [of] electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States” for the remainder of the year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy