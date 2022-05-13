Nissan Might Supercharge U.S.A. EV Production With a 3rd Factory

Volkswagen is pulling no punches when it comes to electromobility and recently teased an affordable, battery-powered city car to bring EVs to the masses. Currently, US buyers only have the ID.4 to choose from but that's set to change with the arrival of the retro-styled ID.Buzz minivan. This attack on the EV segment is set to pay off sooner than expected, with company CEO Herbert Diess noting EVs will be as profitable as ICE-powered cars very shortly.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO