Now You Can’t Get a Tesla Cybertruck Until 2027

Consumer Reports rarely gives an overall score of less than 30 out of 100 for any vehicle model. However, this is different for the Jeep Wrangler with its 28 out of 100, the current lowest score of any 2022 model year vehicle. For context, the closest alternative in the mid-sized SUV segment, the 2022 Ford Bronco, scores 47 out of 100. However, this is not to say the reviewer hates everything about the car. In fact, Consumer Reports points out two major positives.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO