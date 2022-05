CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying this man (pictured below). According to police, he has twice been reported in the Roxbury Estates Mobile Home Park on US Route 11 in Central Square, where he is attempting to lure children by offering them $20 to come near him. He has been partially nude or completely nude when this happens.

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO