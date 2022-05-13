Manager admits stealing prescriptions from Walgreens

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stole prescription medications from a pharmacy. 51-year-old Traci Thompson has been charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, in late April, an employee working for Walgreens on 8 th Street called to report a theft. The employee told an officer with the Odessa Police Department that the store manager, identified as Thompson, had been caught on camera stealing prescription medications from the pharmacy and hiding them in her jacket as she left the store. When confronted, Thompson reportedly admitted to stealing a bottle of a medication commonly used to treat opioid addiction.

Further, Thompson told her employer and police she had stolen at least 21 bottles of the drug since May of 2020. Thompson also admitted she had never been given a prescription for the medication.

On May 12, Thompson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

