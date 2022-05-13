ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Manager admits stealing prescriptions from Walgreens

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V7JO_0fdOGXz600

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stole prescription medications from a pharmacy. 51-year-old Traci Thompson has been charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, in late April, an employee working for Walgreens on 8 th Street called to report a theft. The employee told an officer with the Odessa Police Department that the store manager, identified as Thompson, had been caught on camera stealing prescription medications from the pharmacy and hiding them in her jacket as she left the store. When confronted, Thompson reportedly admitted to stealing a bottle of a medication commonly used to treat opioid addiction.

Further, Thompson told her employer and police she had stolen at least 21 bottles of the drug since May of 2020. Thompson also admitted she had never been given a prescription for the medication.

On May 12, Thompson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 5

Eric Anzaldua
3d ago

5000 dollar bond!!??? stole 21 bottles of it??!!.. simmering not right in this scenario

Reply
4
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with slapping pregnant family member

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she slapped a pregnant family member. Edner Johnson, 38, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 200 block of N […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating deadly stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday at Parkway Inn.  According to OPD, police and paramedics responded to the hotel in the 3700 block of E Highway 80 after a woman was found unresponsive. Investigators said the woman had been stabbed multiple times.  OPD has not […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police investigating deadly stabbing at Parkway Inn

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed to death at the Parkway Inn on Highway 80. Officers responded to a call about a deceased person, where the found an unresponsive woman who had been stabbed multiple times. At this time police have not...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies victim in deadly weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly weekend crash. 23-year-old Elijah Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to OPD, around 12:52 p.m. on May 15, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the crash in near the intersection of E University Boulevard and Adams Avenue. […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaulted, robbed over money owed, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked a man earlier this month. 49-year-old Frank Casas has been charged with Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on May 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman threatens officer amid disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she threatened to kill a police officer. 31-year-old Adileyde Flores has been charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on May 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in Whataburger attack

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Prescriptions#Theft#Police#Kmid Kpej Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver sentenced

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Anabelle Almanza Quiroz, 60, guilty of drunk driving. Quiroz was arrested for the offense.in December of 2019. She has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, however, the jail term will be probated for 12 months of supervised release. She has also been fined […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of pushing mom with baby in her arms to the ground

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a mom and put a baby in danger. Zhakhai Gatewood, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 7, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man uses ‘brass knuckles’ in assault, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. Daniel Keen, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, just after midnight on May 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing woman found dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.  65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.  According to ECSO, Rosen’s body […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating infant death

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating the death of infant. According to MPD, police were called to Ranchland Apartments to investigate after the child was found unresponsive late last night. The infant, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital where she later died.  MPD said the investigation is […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man charged in double-fatal crash in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico — A man was arrested in connection to a double-fatal crash in Hobbs, New Mexico, Sunday afternoon, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Euden Avila, 25, was arrested Tuesday for unrelated charges. He was then charged in relation to the crash. As of Friday, Avila was being held in the Lea County […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stalking estranged wife

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has arrested a man accused of stalking his estranged wife after she moved to Midland to try and “get away from him”. Juan Tavara, 34, has been charged with Stalking and Possession.  According to an affidavit, Tavara’s wife called 911 for some advice after she caught Tavara stalking […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after leaving children alone in apartment, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he got into an argument with a woman and left two young children alone in an apartment following the fight. Ricardo Munoz, 40, has been charged with child abandonment/endangerment.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected drunk driver arrested in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 58-year-old Ernesto Melendez Fuentes has been charged with drunk driving with a previous conviction and drug possession.  According to an affidavit, around 1:25 on Tuesday morning, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy