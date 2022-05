Heartstopper is the British Graphic Novel turned Netflix series written and illustrated by Alice Oseman. The story follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay high school student, as he navigates his first relationship with the school’s Rugby king Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who is also trying to figure out his sexual identity for the first time in his life. In a landscape of queer stories shadowed by suffering and sorrow, Heartstopper is a breath of fresh air with its depiction of the queer experience. Many shows depicting LGBTQ+ characters often have said characters going through numerous trials and struggles, never getting to truly enjoy their romance. One of the most common tropes in gay romance is what fans have dubbed the “bury your gays” trope because of how often a queer character is killed off in a show/movie so that the story won’t have to actually depict Queer characters. However, Heartstopper subverts all of these expectations while still providing a realistic depiction of the Queer experience in an environment that may not always be welcome to it.

