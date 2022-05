ALTON - The Older Adults Health Council is hosting a health fair on 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., in Alton. Health care agencies from around the region will come together to help educate seniors on a variety of issues including legal matters, senior living, wellness screenings and more. The event is free and open to the public. For questions, please contact Debbie Frakes at 618-465-3298 ext. 123 or email dfrakes@seniorservicesplus.org.

