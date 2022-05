BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Regional Landfill will be open Sunday from noon until 4 for those dealing with storm cleanup. The landfill will resume normal hours on Monday. A city-wide cleanup will begin on Monday in Brookings. Residents are asked to have items out by Sunday evening. Debris and trees should be place on the curbs. The cleanup will follow the same rules as the annual cleanup with the exception that there will not be a limit on tree or branch diameter. Trees do need to be broken down so workers can handle and transport for disposal.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO