Monroe, LA

Glenwood Regional Medical Center to halt childbirth services due to staffing shortage

By Special to the News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

Glenwood Regional Medical Center is halting obstetrical services due to a staffing shortage, President Jeremy Tinnerello said.

In a press release issued Friday, Tinnerello said the hospital will use the halt to address the physician shortage in obstetrical services.

"Glenwood will use this time to build a team of dedicated providers to address and resolve our region's shortage of obstetrical physicians to continue its tradition of providing exceptional obstetrical care to the community," Tinnerello said

The temporary halt will go into effect June 12.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Glenwood Regional Medical Center to halt childbirth services due to staffing shortage

