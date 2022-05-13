ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson Healthcare launches travel staffing program to address need for nurses

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Bronson Healthcare has implemented an internal travel staffing program to help address its need for nurses and other hard to fill clinical positions throughout its healthcare system.

Similar to external travel nursing agencies, Bronson Travel Staffing is offering candidates higher pay with limited benefits on a six-month contract. Participating nurses can earn $70 per hour for day shifts and $90 per hour for night shifts, officials said.

Nurses will work three 12-hour shifts each week. Shifts include weekends and holidays.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for RNs who enjoy the variety of work experiences available through travel assignments, but also like the convenience of providing care within a single health system,” Denise Neely, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Bronson Healthcare, said in a release. “Additionally, these positions are enticing for anyone who is interested in a higher base pay, while foregoing many traditional health and wellness benefits – perhaps nurses who are still eligible for health insurance under their parents or guardians, or those who already have coverage through a spouse’s employer.”

Bronson Travel Staffing is currently recruiting for the following night shift travel nursing positions:

  • Medical/Surgical RNs (minimum 1 year of experience)
  • Critical Care RNs (minimum 2 years of experience)

Those hired will work in two-week rotations where needed at inpatient sites across the Bronson Healthcare system, including:

  • Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital — Kalamazoo
  • Bronson LakeView Hospital — Paw Paw
  • Bronson South Haven Hospital
  • Bronson Commons Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — Mattawan

For more information about Bronson Travel Staffing and to apply for open positions, visit bronsonhealth.com/travelstaffing .

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Bronson Healthcare launches travel staffing program to address need for nurses

