Right now, Texan death metal upstarts Creeping Death are out on tour with Carcass and Immolation. Unfortunately, the band’s stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, proved eventful in all the wrong ways after they got their trailer stolen and had to deal with a lot of bullshit runaround from the ABQ PD.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO