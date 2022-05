Sonja Tibbetts has been motivated all year long after watching her sister Katya qualify for the state golf tournament last year. “She had finished her round on Day 1, and my dad and I were driving back in the car to the hotel with my mom, and we stopped at Best Buy,” Sonja began. “I asked him what he was doing. He bought my sister these new Airpods. I was like, ‘Oh sweet, can you buy me some?’ This is when I was starting to play golf a lot more. And he was like, ‘If you make it to state next year.’”

LAKE CREEK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO