ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mariners demote Jarred Kelenic hours before first Mets matchup

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The hyped prospect in the middle of the much-discussed Mets-Mariners trade will not be playing in Citi Field on Friday night.

The Mariners demoted outfielder Jarred Kelenic on Friday afternoon, hours before the struggling prospect was expected to be in the lineup against the team that drafted him.

Kelenic was the centerpiece that went to Seattle in Dec. 2018 when the Mets got back Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz in a move that has been lampooned pretty much since the day it was made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQGdA_0fdOEFPg00
Jarred Kelenic dives for a fly ball on May 7, 2022.
Getty Images

Kelenic was — and is still — expected to be a lynchpin of the Mariners future, but he is off to a miserable start. The 22-year-old is hitting .140 this season in 86 at-bats with three home runs.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

After slow start, Sandy Alcantara dials in as Miami Marlins dominate Nationals

Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. made his way to the mound in the second inning Monday to talk to the Miami Marlins’ ace who was looking very little like the title with which he has been bestowed. Sandy Alcantara was already at 35 pitches, already had to sneak out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam an inning earlier and already had two more runners on base with just one out.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy