Kenny Pickett’s fiancée is fired up after Steelers’ 2022 schedule drops

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

Kenny Pickett’s fiancée , Amy Paternoster, is ready for some football.

On Thursday, Paternoster joined the legions of fans celebrating the release of the 2022 NFL schedule, with the Princeton University athlete zoning in on the Steelers’ slate of games, specifically, as Pittsburgh made Pickett the 20th overall pick in last month’s draft.

“Let’s gooooo,” Paternoster exclaimed in her Instagram Story, resharing a 2022 schedule graphic from the Steelers’ page.

Amy Paternoster, who is engaged to Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, celebrated the team’s schedule release on Thursday.
Instagram/Amy Paternoster
Paternoster re-shared a graphic from the Steelers, which promoted the team’s schedule for the 2022 season
Instagram/Amy Paternoster via Steelers

The Steelers will open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Bengals in Cincinnati. They’ll host the Patriots in Week 2.

Though it’s unclear if Pickett, 23, will get the nod for Week 1, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin left the door slightly ajar , stating the former University of Pittsburgh product “certainly has a chance.”

In addition to Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Steelers also have Mason Rudolph in their quarterback room, as well as new dad Mitch Trubisky , who signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal back in March.

Pickett was selected 20th overall by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft
AP
Paternoster and Pickett embraced in April 2022, when the Steelers selected the quarterback in the first round of the draft
Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Pickett had been one of the most notable quarterback prospects this year in what was considered by many as a weak class. Regardless, he was the first signal-caller taken despite some unsettling moments on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before Pickett received the call of his dreams from the Steelers, cameras panned to the quarterback’s draft party, which featured guests — including Paternoster — appearing to be in a somber mood. Fortunately, the celebrations for Pickett got underway a short time after.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!!” Paternoster exclaimed on Instagram in late April.

The couple announced their engagement in January.

New York Post

