Staten Island, NY

MTA bus involved in fatal hit-and-run in Staten Island

By David Meyer, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q50Ry_0fdOEA0300

An MTA bus fatally struck a man in Staten Island early Friday and drove off, officials said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found just before 4:30 a.m. unconscious at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Platinum Avenue, a block away from the MTA Yukon Bus Depot, cops said.

The man, whose injuries appeared to be from a vehicle strike, died at the scene, according to police.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle did not stop and officials could not confirm an MTA bus was involved.

A transit agency source later told The Post that the vehicle was an MTA bus.

A spokesman for the MTA confirmed that a bus on the SIM10 line had struck a person at the same location and time but did not answer questions about it leaving the scene.

“This was a tragic incident in which we are fully cooperating with the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad,” Frank Annicaro, acting president of MTA Bus Company, told the Post in a statement.

Sources said the MTA provided police with front-facing cameras from the bus involved in the crash.

