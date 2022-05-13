ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Ruggs’ case

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5dOo_0fdOCsT500
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, on Nov. 3, 2021. A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November. Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday, May 13, 2022, to messages about whether he'll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court the April 27 ruling about Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington's medical files. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday to messages about whether he’ll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. The judge issued the ruling on Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington’s medical files April 27.

A preliminary hearing of evidence in the case against Ruggs has been delayed by postponements and legal moves by Christiansen and Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

In court filings, Christiansen has argued that Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry ruled that disclosure of the records is permitted under exceptions to state law about protected health information.

Prosecutors say the records will show Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injuries in the fiery crash early last Nov. 2. Ruggs is accused of causing the collision while driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit.

Tina Tintor, 23, died while her vehicle burned, despite efforts from bystanders to free her from the wreckage, according to coroner records and witness accounts.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was released by the Raiders hours after the wreck. He remains on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors.

Ruggs faces a mandatory two years in prison and possibly more than 50 years if he’s convicted of driving under the influence causing death and substantial injury. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.

Both Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized after the crash. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent arm surgery.

Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a young daughter together.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
The Independent

‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Crime#Raider#American Football#Ap#Las Vegas Raiders#The Nevada Supreme Court
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Feds ask judge to sentence Ken Ravenell to 8 years in prison as Ravenell’s lawyers request probation

Federal prosecutors and a lawyer for Baltimore defense attorney Ken Ravenell have filed court papers asking a judge to issue wildly different punishments next week at Ravenell’s sentencing hearing. Convicted of money laundering but acquitted of narcotics, conspiracy and racketeering charges, Ravenell’s lawyer is asking Judge Liam O’Grady to give his client two years of probation. Prosecutors ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Texas Bar looks to discipline Attorney General Ken Paxton for helping Trump try to overturn 2020 election

The Texas State Bar has sued Attorney General Ken Paxton's top aide and is poised to include him in a similar lawsuit alleging he made dishonest claims in a petition to have the US Supreme Court overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in four swing states. Mr Paxton's name appears on the same petition as his aide, First Assistant Brent Webster, and he said he expects to be included in a similar suit. According to the Austin American-Statesman, the attorney general accused the State Bar of being a "liberal activist group masquerading as a neutral professional organisation." He went...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy